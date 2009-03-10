Landgraf Named Chair of PRISM Awards

John Landgraf, president and GM of FX Network, has been named the new chairman of the PRISM Awards Honorary Committee. He is responsible for recruiting new members to the committee and finding new simulcast partners for the PRISMs, presented by the Entertainment Industries Council, which has aired on FX for the past five years.

"It's a privilege for me to serve the PRISM Awards in this capacity and I'm thankful to the Entertainment Industries Council for the opportunity," said Landgraf in a statement. "FX has aired the awards since 2003 and we are proud to continue to do so in order to bring much-needed awareness of the issues that concern us all."

Landgraf takes over the chairmanship from Tony Vinciquerra, chairman of Fox Networks Group, who had led the Committee for past two years.

The Entertainment Industries Council was formed in 1983 by leaders of the entertainment business to bring the influence of the industry to health and social issues through advocacy and outreach.

This year's award winners and nominees were selected by around 80 members of the Nomination Review Committee, made up of entertainment industry representatives and members of the health and academic worlds.

The PRISM Awards are to be held on April 23 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in collaboration with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The special will air on FX Sept. 26.