Lance Bass Hosts ‘Outrageous Holiday Houses’ on HGTV

Lance Bass hosts the special Outrageous Holiday Houses, which premieres on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, on HGTV. Bass was part of *NSYNC. He’ll take viewers “on a whirlwind coast-to-coast tour of North America’s most spectacular holiday displays,” said HGTV.

Bass journeys to Santa Claus, Ind., and North Pole, Alaska, among other destinations. In Dallas, a house is decked out to look like a Christmas Candyland, while in Bernville, Penn., a dairy farm features a chicken coop/post office that receives hundreds of letters to Santa.

“Stringing the lights and trimming the tree is a favorite tradition for many families, but there are some who take it to an entirely new level,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “HGTV set out to find the most incredible, over-the-top holiday displays in Outrageous Holiday Houses and, with Lance’s help, we did.”

The special kicks off with Drew Scott, star of HGTV’s Property Brothers: Forever Home, and his wife, Linda Phan, in Los Angeles. The couple transforms their historic home into a gingerbread house bakery just in time to welcome family for the holidays.

“HGTV is stepping into Christmas with some of the most outrageous displays you’ve ever seen,” said Bass. “We’re going to meet the most dedicated and obsessed Christmas fans around. As a huge Christmas fan, I am excited to host this show!”

Outrageous Holiday Houses is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Jonathan and Drew Scott as executive producers.

HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc.