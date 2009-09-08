Lama Hasan Named ABC News' Cairo Correspondent

Lama Hasan has been named Cairo correspondent for ABC News, the network announced Sept. 8.

She'll report for all ABC News broadcasts including World News, Nightline and Good Morning America, as well as ABC News Radio, ABC News NOW and ABCNews.com.

Hasan was previously based in ABC's London bureau and also anchored World View on ABC News Now, the network's 24-hour digital channel.

ABC News has several lone digital reporters stationed in foreign outposts including Seoul; Rio de Janeiro; Dubai; New Delhi and Mumbai, India; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Nairobi, Kenya.

But Hasan's promotion underscores ABC's "longstanding commitment to international reporting," said ABC News president David Westin in a statement.

"She has a deep understanding of this part of the world, and our viewers, listeners, and readers will benefit from her contributions from a region full of important, complex stories," he added.

Hasan, who is fluent in Arabic, has covered several foreign stories for the network including this year's conflict in Gaza; the swine flu outbreak from Hong Kong and human trafficking in Moldova. She was formerly a field producer in the Middle East. She began her career at ABC News in 2000 as a production assistant at World News, then called World News Tonight.