'Lake Placid 3' Snaps Up 3 Million Viewers

Syfy Channel's Aug. 21 original movie Lake Placid 3 took a big bite out of Saturday's primetime cable ratings, averaging 3 million total viewers.

The movie, which stars Colin Ferguson (Eureka) as a game warden fighting off killer crocodiles, was the most watched Syfy telecast since an October 2009 episode of Ghost Hunters averaged 3.06 million viewers and the most viewed original film since Lake Placid 2 drew 3.12 million viewers in 2005, based on Live +Same Day data. Lake Placid 3 is the network's fourth most watched Saturday Original Movie ever behind Lake Placid 2, 2004's Dragon Storm (3.03 million) and 2005's Pterodactyl (3.10 million viewers.)

The film, which also starred Yancy Butler (Kick-Ass) and Michael Ironside (Terminator Salvation), averaged 1.3 million adults 25-54 and 935,000 adults 18-49, said the network.

Click here for the story at Multichannel.com