Laff Network Adds Nine Stations to Roster

Katz Broadcasting said its Laff network has signed up an additional nine stations to distribute the comedy network.

Laff, which airs on the secondary digital channels of local broadcast stations, is now available in 76.3% of the country, according to Katz Broadcasting.

Katz said its other diginets also added distribution.

Grit, aimed at male viewers, added WSNN-TV, Sarasota, Fla.; WFLX-TV, West Palm Beach, Fla., WOTV, Grand Rapids, Mich.; KSLA-TV, Shreveport, La.; WDBD-TV, Jackson, Miss.; and WDTN-TV, Dayton, Ohio, bringing its coverage to 88% of the U.S. and 99 million households.

The female-oriented Escape network signed up KPDX-TV, Portland, Ore.; WXSP-TV, Grand Rapids, Mich.; WWBT-TV, Richmond, Va.; WFTX-TV, Fort Myers-Naples, Fla.; and WDTN-TV, Dayton, Ohio. Escape is now in 78% of the U.S. and 88.4 million homes according to Katz.

“The addition of these powerful stations in so many strong markets widens our already robust and expansive market coverage for our three young networks,” said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer for Katz Broadcasting.

The new stations carrying Laff include WLTV, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; KPTV, Portland, Ore.; WTVF-TV, Nashville, Tenn.; KNIC-TV, San Antonio, Texas; WOOD-TV, Grand Rapids, Mich.; WSKY-TV, Norfolk, Va.; WKYI-TV, Louisville, Ky.; WFTX-TV, Fort Myers-Naples, Fla.; and WATE-TV, Knoxville, Tenn.