LAFF Launches, Adds 'Spin City' to Lineup

LAFF, the new digital multicast channel specializing in comedy, launched Wednesday on tax day, claiming an additional sitcom on its 1040.

The network, owned by Katz Broadcasting, signed a deal with Paramount Worldwide Television Licensing & Distribution giving it rights to the 145 episodes from six seasons of Spin City, which starred Michael J. Fox, Heather Locklear, Connie Britton and Charlie Sheen.

Spin City joins almost 1,000 episodes of sitcoms including Night Court, Ellen, Empty Nest and Grace Under Fire, plus a bushel of comedy feature films, in LAFF's lineup. Each sitcom series will air daily.

In addition to its linear channel, LAFF is launching LAFF.com and a LAFF TV app. Those digital outlets will feature unique programming not available on LAFF.

"We are committed to making the LAFF television network a popular 24/7 home for great movies and iconic off-network sitcoms and we are thrilled to add Spin City," said Jonathan Katz, president and CEO of Katz Broadcasting, in a statement. "At the same time, LAFF.com and the LAFF TV apps extend the brand as dedicated digital destinations for comedy lovers, and in many cases the content we curate, acquire and produce for the digital properties will migrate to the linear channel."

At launch, LAFF has carriage agreements with TV stations reaching about half the country. The ABC Owned Television Stations, The E.W. Scripps Company and Cox Media Group have signed their stations up.

The LAFF TV app is now available for free in the Apple iTunes Store for iPhones and the Google Play Store for Android devices.