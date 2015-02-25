Lady Gaga to Star in ‘American Horror Story’

Lady Gaga will make her series TV debut, as the singer has been cast on the upcoming season of FX’s American Horror Story.

Gaga becomes the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming season, which will air in the fall. She has previously appeared on unscripted competition series So You Think You Can Dance, The X Factor and American Idol. She also had a brief appearance in the film Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. The casting comes a few days after Lady Gaga received rave reviews for her performance during Sunday’s Oscars, which paid tribute to The Sound of Music.

Lady Gaga tweeted a cryptic message from her account on Wednesday: “Make your reservation now. #GagaAHSHotel." No plot details for the upcoming fifth season have been revealed. The series is expected to return sometime in October.

The fourth installment of the AHS franchise, Freak Show, set ratings records for FX. The premiere in October currently stands as the most-watched telecast in network history.