Lady Gaga Salutes Bowie at Grammys

Lady Gaga will honor David Bowie’s memory with a special performance at the Grammys Feb. 15. CBS describes the performance as “a multi-sensory testament to the superstar's incredible artistry and a reflection of his limitless creativity.” The special will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles; LL Cool J hosts.

Bowie died Jan. 10.

Gaga is a singer, pianist and performer who had a regular role, as a hotel resident with vampire tendencies, in the most recent American Horror Story season.

The musical director for Lady Gaga’s tribute is three-time Grammy Award winner Nile Rogers. Lady Gaga joins Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Carrie Underwood and several other big-name musical talents on the night.

“We had already booked Lady Gaga on this year's show, but when David passed–almost in a single moment–we knew we had to change direction,” said Ken Ehrlich, executive producer. “We immediately spoke and agreed that she should be the one to honor David. She’s perfect for it.”

The 58th Annual Grammy Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for The Recording Academy.