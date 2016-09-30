Lady Gaga to Perform Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show

Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl 51 halftime show, the singer confirmed Thursday on Twitter.

Fox has broadcast rights to the big game, which will air Feb. 5 from Houston.

It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA! @nfl@FOXTV@pepsi#PERFECTILLUSION#GAGASUPERBOWLpic.twitter.com/qR4O57451G

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2016