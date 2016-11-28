Lacrosse League Goes OTT With Sportsrocket

The National Lacrosse League is going over-the-top with a video platform facilitated by Sportsrocket.

Sportsrocket, run by Classic Sports Network and College Sports Television founder Brian Bedol, will help the NLL engage fans with streaming, video on demand, social highlights and video sharing from its games.

Even major sports with billion-dollar television contracts are looking for ways to connect with fans online. And for niche sports, online video enables fans to consume the games or highlights they want to see.

“In partnering with Sportsrocket, we’re investing in the future of sports entertainment,” said Nick Sakiewicz, commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. “The last decade has seen a strong, transformative shift in the way fans are tuning in to watch games, highlights, sports analysis and other video on-demand content. By providing a digital platform that dedicates itself so strongly to the consumer experience, we’ll be able to provide our fans with the most action-packed, accessible and engaging content of the box lacrosse world.”

The new OTT platform will offer three subscription tiers that go on sale Tuesday. A full-season pass will cost $34.95, a single-team pass costs $24.95 and a single-game pass is $4.95. The subscriptions cover access to live, full-length regular season games. (Discounts are available to season ticket holders.)

For free, all users will be able to view ad-supported content including full games on demand on a 24-hour delay, highlights, features and programs.

"We’re excited to be working closely with the National Lacrosse League to help make their vision a reality," said Brian Bedol, founder and CEO at Sportsrocket. “We’re living in what is, no doubt, the most dynamic media environment in history, and, more than ever before, a league's ability to engage its fans on every platform and device will be central to growing its fan base. I'm thrilled that NLL chose the Sportsrocket solution.”

Sportsrocket also works with Big Ten Network, the PGA Tour, Scout Media and AS Roma.

The National Lacrosse League is composed of nine franchises in the U.S. and Canada. Its 2017 season—the league’s 31st year—begins Dec. 29.