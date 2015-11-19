Lacey Chabert Joins Cyrus in CMT’s ‘Still the King’

CMT has rounded out the cast of scripted comedy Still the King, with Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Leslie David Baker (Stanley from The Office) and Kevin Farley (Eight Crazy Nights) signed up as recurring members. Billy Ray Cyrus plays a washed up, one-hit country music wonder sentenced to serve as a church’s handyman. Joey Lauren Adams plays a former one-night stand with which he has a child.

Chabert plays the head of the church’s boosters. Jon Sewell and Madison Iseman too are in the cast.

The father of Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray had a country hit with “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992.

Currently in production in and around Nashville, King will premiere next year. It’s produced by Hideout Pictures, with Cyrus an executive producer and writer.

CMT is part of Viacom.