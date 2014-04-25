‘La Viuda Negra’ Special Draws 1.4M

Univision network UniMás drew 1.4 million total viewers Thursday night for a special two-hour episode of telenovela La Viuda Negra — the series’ fourth largest audience since its premiere Feb. 24. Thursday’s episode also drew 848,000 viewers ages 18-49 and 437,000 viewers 18-34. The series has been averaging 1.3 million viewers since its premiere.

La Viuda Negra is based on the true-life story of 70s and 80s Miami drug boss Griselda Blanco, who ran the Medellín Cartel and mentored Pablo Escobar. The series is shot in Colombia and Brooklyn, N.Y.

Thursday’s episode, which introduced Escobar’s character, was preceded by a two-hour series recap.

“La Viuda Negra builds on UniMás’s commitment to deliver the best Spanish-language alternative programming available to U.S. audiences,” said Alberto Ciurana, president, programming and content, Univision Communications Inc. “This fascinating look into the dark underworld of a woman loved by some, hated by others, and feared by most is winning over diverse audiences nationwide as exemplified by today’s strong ratings and its leadership position in the 10 p.m. time period.”

Launched in January, 2013, UniMás targets young, U.S.-born Hispanics. It is currently available in 89% of U.S. Hispanic households.