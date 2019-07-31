‘La Reina’ Finale on Telemundo Draws 1.14 Million in 18-49

The season two finale of Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur July 29 drew 1.14 million viewers 18-49 and 463,000 viewers 18-34, according to Nielsen. The finale averaged 2.2 million total viewers. Kate del Castillo stars in the crime drama as Teresa Mendoza.

There were 60 episodes in the season, which began April 22. The season premiere had 1.26 million viewers in 18-49.

Season two rolled eight years after season one ended.

The show averaged 1.07 million viewers 18-49 this season, and 422,000 in 18-34. It reached 12.5 million total viewers for the season, Telemundo said.

The new season shot in eight countries.

Arturo Pérez-Reverte created La Reina del Sur. Season two is written by Roberto Stopello, Juan Marcos Blanco, Miguel Ferrari and Jose Miguel Nuñez. Marcos Santana is executive producer and showrunner, with Telemundo’s Martha Godoy and AG Studios’ Rodrigo Guerrero also exec producing.

Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix produce the series.