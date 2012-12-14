L.A. Reid Says He's Leaving ‘X Factor'

The X Factor judge

L.A. Reid will not be returning to the Fox singing competition show for a third

season, he said in an interview with Access

Hollywood on Thursday.

Reid, who is the chairman and CEO of Epic Records, said he

wants to return to focusing on his musicians.

"I have decided that I will not return to The X Factor next year," he said. "I

have to go back and I have a company to run that I've kind of neglected and it

saddens me a little bit, but only a little bit."

Reid has been a judge on X

Factor since its premiere and was the only judge besides executive producer

Simon Cowell to return for a second season after season-one judges Paula Abdul

and Nicole Scherzinger were given the boot.

It is not known whether fellow judges Britney Spears and

Demi Lovato will return for season three. The

X Factor airs its season finale next Thursday, Dec. 20.

A Fox spokesperson declined to comment.