L.A. Reid Joins ‘X Factor' As Judge
Antonio "L.A." Reid, the former chairman of Island Def Jam
Music Group will join Simon Cowell as a judge on The X Factor, Fox's new singing competition series premiering this
fall.
"L.A. was my number one choice to sit alongside me on the
show," said Simon Cowell in a statement. "In my opinion, he is one of the
greatest ever music executives and of course a fantastic writer and producer. I
am thrilled he has agreed to join the show, and for any artist auditioning,
they know they have the chance to meet a true star-maker."
Reid resigned his post as chairman of Island Def Jam earlier
this week. While there he launched artists such as Jay-Z, Mariah Carey and
Justin Bieber.
"L.A. Reid is one of the most celebrated music producers and
songwriters of our time and knows exactly what it takes to find and nurture a
global superstar," said Mike Darnell, Fox president of alternative entertainment.
"Not only does he have an insanely good eye for talent, but he also has the
personality and savvy to go toe-to-toe with Simon Cowell, so I can't wait to
see those two music moguls together at The
X Factor judges' table."
The X Factor host
and additional judges are still to be announced.
