L.A. Rams to Star in Season Two of Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’

Amazon has greenlit season two of the Emmy-nominated All or Nothing, which is produced by NFL Films. This season of All or Nothing will give Amazon Prime members considerable access to an NFL season. Customers will get to see the Los Angeles Rams’ entire 2016 season, which began with their relocation back to L.A. and culminated with the hiring of a new head coach and preparations for the 2017 season.

“All or Nothing brings Amazon Prime members a deep dive into the lives of professional athletes,” said Conrad Riggs, head of unscripted, Amazon Originals. “We are excited to highlight the L.A. Rams in season two, a team with a compelling story of relocation, rebuilding and reuniting with the city they once again call home.”

The first season of All or Nothing, which followed the Arizona Cardinals throughout the 2015 season, has an average customer rating of 4.8, with 89% 5-star reviews, making it the highest-rated non-kids Amazon Original Series on Prime Video.

“NFL Films proved again that they’re the best in the business with the groundbreaking new franchise, All or Nothing, whose inaugural season profiling the 2015 Arizona Cardinals was the highest-rated original series ever on Amazon Prime Video,” said Jordan Levin, chief content officer, NFL Media. “Chronicling the return of the Rams to Los Angeles provides an unbelievably unique backdrop to season two and one which provides NFL fans and viewers around the world rare insight into a team overcoming an extraordinary set of circumstances to build their future.”

Produced by NFL Films, All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams is executive produced by Ross Ketover and Pat Kelleher. The showrunner is Keith Cossrow. Directors are Shannon Furman and Pat Harris.