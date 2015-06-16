L.A. City Council Salutes 'Mad Men'

The Los Angeles City council has declared June 17 Mad Men Day.

Behind the initiative is City Council member and chair of the Film & TV Production Jobs Committee, Paul Krekorian, who said creator Matthew Weiner and some cast members have agreed to come to City Hall for the ceremony.

Weiner is scheduled to address the City Council and then receive an official resolution proclaiming Mad Men Day.

The iconic AMC series, which was mostly shot in L.A. and helped generate some of those TV production jobs, wrapped its last season this spring.

“Mad Men is a landmark television show that will go down in history as one of the greatest, most compelling character studies of all time," Krekorian said of the show. "Mad Men also stands out for its significant contributions to our local economy. The production created steady jobs for actors, writers and hundreds of below-the-line production workers for years.”