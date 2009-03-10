'L Word' Series Finale Delivers For Showtime
By Alex Weprin
The series finale of The L Word delivered strong ratings for Showtime. Season six’s final episode drew 756,000 viewers, the highest rated finale in the series’ run, and the third most-watched episode in its history, behind only its first two installments in 2004.
The strong ratings will likely give leverage to a spinoff in the works at the network. L Word creator Ilene Chaiken is writing the spinoff, which stars Leisha Hailey (The L Word’s Alice Pieszecki character) as she serves time in prison.
