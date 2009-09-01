'L Word' Now a Reality

Showtime is reviving The L Word -- but this time as a reality series.

The pay cabler has greenlit nine episodes of The Real L Word: Los Angeles, from L Word creator Ilene Chaiken and reality producers Magical Elves (Top Chef).

The show will follow six lesbians in Los Angeles as they go about their lives -- a lesbian answer to Bravo's Real Housewives franchise. The project is dependent on casting, the net said; if all goes as planned, The Real L Word would debut sometime next year.

