López Named NYC Film and TV Commissioner

Cynthia López has been named commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday. Lopez is executive VP and executive producer of American Documentary and the PBS documentary series POV.

“The film and television industries are central to New York City’s cultural vitality and to economic strength,” said de Blasio. “Cynthia has the experience and understands how the industry works in the city, and as commissioner, she will lead the administration’s efforts to continue keeping New York City a top filming destination—while opening up the industry to New Yorkers from all five boroughs.”

López replaces Katherine Oliver, who left the position in January with the departure of mayor Michael Bloomberg. Oliver had held the post since 2002.