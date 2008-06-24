KYW-TV Discharges Second News Anchor

Philadelphia’s bizarre TV-news-anchor saga took another turn Tuesday as CBS affiliate KYW-TV discharged anchor Larry Mendte, coming after a co-worker alleged that Mendte engaged in a sabotage campaign.

That charge was leveled by newscaster Alycia Lane, who also was let go after a string of incidents. The allegation was in a sex-discrimination lawsuit Lane filed against the TV stationthat also claims that her reputation was unlawfully damaged.

KYW-TV said it decided to release Mendte after a probe of Lane’s charges and after the FBI seized Mendte’s PC at his home in May. Lane charged that someone hacked into her PC and used the access to discredit her.