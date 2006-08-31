Kyra Phillips' Top 10 Excuses for Mike Malfunction
Good sport and CNN anchor Kyra Phillips read the following top 10 list on Letterman Thursday night of "Kyra Phillips Excuses" for her microphone malfunction.
Her inadvertently open mike caught a bathroom conversation with a colleague, intermixed with a speech by the president, who had his own open mike moment at the G-8 summit last month:
10. Still haven't mastered complicated on/off switch.
9. Larry King told me he does this all the time.
8. How was I supposed to know we had a reporter embedded in the bathroom?
7. I honestly never knew this sort of thing was frowned upon.
6. I couldn't resist a chance to win $10,000 on America's Funniest Home Videos.
5. I was set up by those bastards at Fox News.
4. Like you've never gone to the bathroom and had it broadcast on national television.
3. I just wanted that hunky Lou Dobbs to notice me.
2. Okay, so I was drunk and I couldn't think straight.
1. You have to admit, it made the speech a lot more interesting.
