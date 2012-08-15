Kyra Phillips to Lead HLN's Convention Coverage

HLN anchor Kyra Phillips, who recently moved over from theflagship CNN network,

will lead HLN's convention coverage, it was announced Wednesday.

Phillips will anchor live reports from the political

conventions in Tampa, Fla., and Charlotte, N.C. during Morning Express with

Robin Meade and Evening Express and throughout the day.

HLN's coverage will focus on delegates and voters rather

than politicians' podium speeches, with features like "Moms Matter 2012," where

Phillips and a panel of delegate moms attending the RNC and DNC conventions

will discuss issues important to their vote.

In "The Voters Next Door" segment, HLN will profile

undecided voters in Florida with weekly updates on their views on the candidates

through Election Day.