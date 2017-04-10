Kylie Jenner Gets Series on E!

E! Entertainment will explore the life of Kylie Jenner as part of a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff series premiering this summer.

The eight-episode series, Life Of Kylie, will follow Jenner as she navigates her life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author and television star, said network officials. Jenner, who was named one of the most influential teens by Time magazine in 2015, has previously starred in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Life Of Kylie marks yet another spinoff series from the the 13-season Kardashians series. Other spinoffs include Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, I Am Cait, and Rob & Chyna.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.