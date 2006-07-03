Kyle XY Scores High in Double Play

ABC demonstrated the power of cross-promotion with its replay of the ABC Family original series Kyle XY on the ABC broadcast network.

The cable series debuted to ABC Family's best total viewer numbers- 2.6 million - on June 26, and then doubled that in its Friday night (June 30) replay on ABC, with 5.2 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The show made ABC the top broadcast network in the 18-49 demo for the hour that night with a 1.6 rating/6 share, beating Close to Home on CBS, Las Vegas on NBC and 24 on Fox. It also jumped 78% from the 18-49 rating it had earned on ABC Family, an 0.9/3.

Kyle XY runs Monday nights on ABC Family and is replaying for the next four weeks at 9 p.m. Fridays on ABC. ABC isn't the only company capitalizing on its broadcast entity to promote summer originals on its cable networks - Fox is replaying FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and NBC ran a clip show to promote USA's The 4400.