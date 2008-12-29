'Kyle XY' Hitting Fancast In Advance Of Premiere

ABC Family series Kyle XY will get the online treatment, with its season three premiere debuting on Comcast’s Fancast online video service.

Kyle XY will premiere on Fancast beginning Wednesday, Jan. 7, in advance of its linear premiere Jan. 12. Not only will the video site get the episode before it airs, but it will also host a live chat with Kyle XY star Matt Dallas on the 7th.



This won’t be the first time ABC Family and Fancast have partnered to debut a show online. The two companies had a similar arrangement for the third season premiere of Lincoln Road in September. The strategy of launching shows online ahead of the linear channel has been growing in popularity with the growth of sites such as the NBC-News Corp. JV Hulu. HBO has released the second season premiere of Flight of the Conchords on Funny or Die and other sites in advance of its January debut, and NBC made many of its new shows available on Hulu before they premiered on the network last fall.

The Kyle XY premiere also provides exclusive content to Fancast, which has to compete with Hulu, MySpaceTV, TV.com, as well as online video juggernaut YouTube, which has increased its professional partner content in recent months.