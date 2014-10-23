Kyle Killen Signs Two-Year Deal With Paramount TV

Paramount Television and True Detective producer Anonymous Content have signed Kyle Killen to a two-year overall deal.

The deal will see the writer develop scripted content for both companies across broadcast, cable and online platforms under his new Chapter Eleven banner. Killen has partnered with former AMC VP of scripted programming Scott Pennington on the company.

Killen had previously been with 20th Century Fox, where he helmed Awake, Mind Games and Lone Star.

In May, Paramount TV signed a three-year deal with Anonymous Content for scripted television programming across all platforms. Their first collaboration will be a drama series inspired by the best-selling novel, The Alienist, currently in development.

"We are thrilled that through our partnership with Anonymous, we will be collaborating with Kyle and Scott to create complex, character-driven programming that is representative of an exciting new age of television entertainment,” said Amy Powell, president, Paramount Television.