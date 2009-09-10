KXPI Pocatello Launches MyNet

Beginning September 14, Fisher station KXPI Pocatello will broadcast MyNetworkTV programming along with a variety of local and syndicated programming on channel 24. KXPI's programming will also be broadcast on sister station KIDK's digital channel 3.2 in Idaho Falls. KXPI and KIDK2 will broadcast news seven days a week at 9 p.m.

"As KIDK was Idaho Falls' first TV station, signing on the air 55 years ago, we are delighted to bring another channel of free television entertainment to the region with MyNetworkTV on KXPI," said Regional Vice President Larry Roberts.

General Manager Jim Wareham said the MyNet programming will fit nicely with syndicated shows like Dr. Oz and Two and a Half Men in the #162 DMA. "This duopoly will give Eastern Idaho viewers a new entertainment option while providing our region's businesses with a very affordable advertising opportunity to reach those viewers," he said.

Fisher owns 13 full power stations, seven low power ones, and eight radio outlets.