KXAS News Director Stone Adds KXTX to Role

John Stone has been named news director at KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth, a Telemundo station owned by NBCUniversal. Stone has been news director at NBC sister KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth since 2018. He succeeds Freddy Oldenburg, who was named news director at WNJU in the New York market earlier this year.

(Image credit: NBC)

“John has earned your trust and respect in his work as news director and assistant news director for NBC 5, and I’m certain that he will help our KXTX team reach many new milestones while he helps us to advance our vision to reliably serve all of our region's news viewers in both Spanish and English languages,” said Tom Ehlmann, president of KXAS-KXTX, in a memo to staff.

Stone came to Dallas-Fort Worth in 2017 after working at WABC New York, where he reached assistant news director.

The market is DMA No. 5.

“When we work together as one newsroom, we become a local news powerhouse for our audiences,” said Ehlmann. “Our two stations combined reach more local news viewers – in any language – than any other broadcast station operation in the entire State of Texas.”