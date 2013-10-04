KWTX Waco GM Bunch Retiring

Robert Bunch, VP/general manager at KWTX Waco, will retire effective

December 31, wrapping up 45 years in broadcasting. Mike Wright, general

manager at sister Gray Television station KBTX Bryan/College Station,

will become VP and general manager of KWTX-KBTX. Both are CBS affiliates

in different parts of DMA No. 88.

KBTX General Sales Manager Lori

Bruffett will add station manager to her title, with oversight of daily

operations in Bryan/College Station.

Bunch began his career in Austin

as a radio announcer at KRMH-FM and continued in programming, sales

and management in radio and television, having spent the last 24 years

in Central Texas.

"Bob Bunch has been a force in Texas broadcasting

and Gray is fortunate to have enjoyed his stewardship of KWTX for the

past decade," said Hilton Howell, president and CEO of Gray Television.

Wright joined KBTX in 1991 and has been general manager since 2003.

"Mike

is well known as a leader in the broadcasting industry and has strong

ties to Central Texas. His vision and passion for local television is a

great fit for the legacy that KWTX enjoys and has worked hard to

maintain for the past 60-plus years," said Howell.