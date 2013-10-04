KWTX Waco GM Bunch Retiring
Robert Bunch, VP/general manager at KWTX Waco, will retire effective
December 31, wrapping up 45 years in broadcasting. Mike Wright, general
manager at sister Gray Television station KBTX Bryan/College Station,
will become VP and general manager of KWTX-KBTX. Both are CBS affiliates
in different parts of DMA No. 88.
KBTX General Sales Manager Lori
Bruffett will add station manager to her title, with oversight of daily
operations in Bryan/College Station.
Bunch began his career in Austin
as a radio announcer at KRMH-FM and continued in programming, sales
and management in radio and television, having spent the last 24 years
in Central Texas.
"Bob Bunch has been a force in Texas broadcasting
and Gray is fortunate to have enjoyed his stewardship of KWTX for the
past decade," said Hilton Howell, president and CEO of Gray Television.
Wright joined KBTX in 1991 and has been general manager since 2003.
"Mike
is well known as a leader in the broadcasting industry and has strong
ties to Central Texas. His vision and passion for local television is a
great fit for the legacy that KWTX enjoys and has worked hard to
maintain for the past 60-plus years," said Howell.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.