KWGN Expands News

Tribune Broadcasting’s KWGN Denver will launch a weeknight half-hour newscast at 5:30 p.m. July 7.

The newscast features 9 p.m. anchors Ernie Bjorkman and Kellie MacMullan and was described by the station as “informative yet entertaining.”

“To be able to offer viewers the only local and live newscast at 5:30 p.m. is a tremendous opportunity and commitment to our community,” KWGN vice president and general manager Jim Zerwekh said.

KWGN promised “several significant news developments” for the CW affiliate. For one, KWGN.com will relaunch in early August, in advance of the Democratic National Convention in Denver. KWGN’s 11 a.m. news is also expanding to one hour before the fall.