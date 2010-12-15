Kusbit Departing CMT

Bob Kusbit is exiting his position as head of development at CMT at the end of this year to return to production, it was announced Wednesday.

He will be running his company, One Louder Productions, which has just re-upped its deal with MTV Networks and expanded it to include CMT, which has already greenlit a series of Made episodes for the network.

"Bob brought a fun perspective and contagious energy to CMT," said Brian Philips, president of CMT, in a statement. "We'll miss having him around every day, but we're thrilled he'll remain a part of the CMT family."

Kusbit joined CMT in 2007 and during his tenure helped develop Gone Country, My Big Redneck Wedding and the network's first sitcom, Working Class, which will premiere in January 2011.