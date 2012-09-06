Kurt Sutter to Develop Comedy Series for FX

FX has reached a script development deal with Sons of

Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter on a new comedy series, Diva. Clown. Killer.







The half-hour is a dark comedy about an 80s has-been rock

diva, her dysfunctional son who makes his living as a kid's party clown and an

assassin. Sutter will write the script and serve as executive producer, along

with his Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal and Belle Zwerdling. The

project is a coproduction of Fox 21 and FX Productions.





This is the first script development under Sutter's output

deal with Fox21. If the project gets a pilot and/or series order, Sutter will

hire a writer/executive producer to serve as showrunner. Depending on her

availability, Sagal may star in the new project.





Sutter said, "I look at SOA as being

an intense drama, where the murder and mayhem are made palatable by absurd,

dark humor. This half-hour will be an absurd, dark comedy, where the

story is fueled by murder and mayhem."