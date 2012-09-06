Kurt Sutter to Develop Comedy Series for FX
FX has reached a script development deal with Sons of
Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter on a new comedy series, Diva. Clown. Killer.
The half-hour is a dark comedy about an 80s has-been rock
diva, her dysfunctional son who makes his living as a kid's party clown and an
assassin. Sutter will write the script and serve as executive producer, along
with his Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal and Belle Zwerdling. The
project is a coproduction of Fox 21 and FX Productions.
This is the first script development under Sutter's output
deal with Fox21. If the project gets a pilot and/or series order, Sutter will
hire a writer/executive producer to serve as showrunner. Depending on her
availability, Sagal may star in the new project.
Sutter said, "I look at SOA as being
an intense drama, where the murder and mayhem are made palatable by absurd,
dark humor. This half-hour will be an absurd, dark comedy, where the
story is fueled by murder and mayhem."
