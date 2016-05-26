Kurland Joins Fox Broadcasting as Executive VP, Biz Affairs

Craig Kurland was named executive VP, business affairs, Fox Broadcasting Co.

Kurland has previously been senior VP, business affairs at Twentieth Century Fox Television, where he was responsible for negotiation terms for development, production, program license and talent deals.

He will be based in Los Angeles and report to Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairman and CEOs of Fox Television Group.

Before Fox, Kurland worked at NBC Universal Television. He began his career as an associate at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy.