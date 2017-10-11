KTXL Names New News Director

Monika Diaz has been named news director for Tribune's Fox affiliate KTXL-TV Sacramento. She succeeds Ed Chapuis, who exited the station for the news director post at Scripps' San Diego station, KGTV.

Diaz has been assistant news director since December 2016.

She joined the station as managing editor in 2014. Her resume includes reporting at WFAA-TV Dallas.

It is at least the second personnel move for the station in the past few days.

Tiffany Bellingrath was named to head up sales at the station Monday (Oct. 9). Bellingrath joined from Tegna's Charlotte NBC affiliate, WCNC, where she had been local sales manager.