KTVU News Director Rosenthal WFXT Boston-Bound

Lee Rosenthal, news director at KTVU Oakland, is shifting to the same post at WFXT Boston. Cox Media Group is acquiring WFXT and WHBQ Memphis in a swap with Fox Television Stations.

Rosenthall has been news director at KTVU since 2013 after a stint at WXIN Indianapolis.

Rick Gevers' Newsletter previously reported Rosenthal's move, which Cox Media Group confirmed.