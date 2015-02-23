KTTV Los Angeles GM Hale Retiring

Kevin Hale, general manager at Fox-owned KTTV-KCOP, is retiring following an 18 year run with Fox Television Stations. He took over KTTV-KCOP in April 2004 after GM jobs at KSAZ Phoenix and WHBQ Memphis.

"Kevin is a hard-working, dedicated and talented leader who shows up every day with boundless energy and enthusiasm," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations. "He has been a loyal employee who has risen to every challenge presented to him in his nearly 20-year tenure, filled with countless achievements. We want to thank him for his dedication to FTS and he will be truly missed."

KTTV-KCOP is a Fox-MyNetworkTV duo.

Fox Television Stations has not named a replacement GM for DMA No. 2.