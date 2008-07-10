KTTV Launches 10 A.M. News

Fox owned-and-operated KTTV Los Angeles will launch Fox11 Morning News at 10 Monday, July 14.

The half-hour newscast runs Monday-Friday. It will focus on not just breaking news and weather, but entertainment, health and “women’s-interest pieces” segments from interesting spots around Los Angeles.

“This is a natural next step for our station, given the success of our early morning news and Good Day LA,” vice president and general manager Kevin Hale said. “In addition, this expansion provides FOX11 viewers continuous local news coverage starting at 5 a.m.”

The newscast will be anchored by Tony McEwing and Jean Martirez.