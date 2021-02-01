KTRK-TV Houston Anchor Tom Koch Retiring

KTRK-TV Houston morning news co-anchor Tom Koch will be retiring in May after 38 years at the station, including 33 years as morning co-anchor and eight years as co-anchor of the ABC affiliate's 4 p.m. newscast.

He joined the station as a reporter in 1982.

“It’s been a dream come true for a small-town Wisconsin kid to be part of this incredible station and truly great city of Houston," said Koch in a statement. "But I’ve decided it’s time to step aside, turn off that early morning alarm [for his 2:30 a.m. wakeup calls] and wake up to a new adventure.”

“He has led our coverage through some of Houston’s best times and hardest times. He did it all with leadership, professionalism and an authentic devotion to this city," said VP of news Rehan Aslam.

The station plans a late-May on-air sendoff. Koch's last day will be May 28.