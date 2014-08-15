KTLA, Tribune Lose Appeal in Kurt Knutsson Lawsuit

California’s Court of Appeal has affirmed a court ruling denying KTLA and Tribune Media’s motion to compel arbitration with technology journalist Kurt Knutsson.

Knutsson, known as the CyberGuy, filed a complaint Feb. 11, 2013, against KTLA and Tribune for a breach of contract and misappropriation of his name and likeness.

Following his dismissal on Feb. 14, 2011, searches for the CyberGuy would be led to reports by Rich DeMuro, who replaced him on air the following day.

In 2008, KTLA entered into a five-year agreement with Knutsson to report on consumer technology and computers, in addition to developing Web content. The agreement prohibited the use of the CyberGuy brand as an endorsement.

On May 17, 2013, KTLA filed a motion to compel arbitration, and on Aug. 26, 2013, a trial court denied the defendant’s motion. The Court of Appeal upheld that ruling Tuesday.