KSNV Owner Rogers Dies

UPDATED: Jim Rogers, owner of KSNV Las Vegas, died June 14. He was 75 and had been battling cancer.

He had been interim chancellor for the Nevada System of Higher Education in 2004, according to Las Vegas Review Journal, and gave more than $275 million to colleges and universities.

"This is a most difficult and sad time for the KSNV News 3 family as we mourn the loss of station owner, Jim Rogers," said Lisa Poe-Howfield, president and COo of KSNV. "We will miss Jim, his great storytelling, sharp sense of humor, generosity, and unfiltered opinions. In honor of his memory, KSNV News 3 will carry out Jim’s vision to continue serving this community with the very best in local news and locally produced programs. Our thoughts and prayers are with Beverly and the family."

Rogers’ Intermountain West group has been selling off stations. In May, Gray TV agreed to acquire KTVH-KMTF Helena and KBGF Great Falls (Montana) for $2 million. In recent years, it has sold KYMA Yuma (Ariz.) and Idaho's KPVI Pocatello and KXTF Twin Falls, and late last year agreed to sell the non-license assets of KRNV Reno to Sinclair.

A 1956 graduate of Las Vegas High School, Rogers was listed as one of the top 12 philanthropists in the nation by Time magazine, according to the KSNV website.

He repeatedly vowed to never sell KSNV. “Where would I go?” he asked B&C. “What would I do all day?”