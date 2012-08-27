KSL Salt Lake Won't Air 'New Normal'

NBC's rookie comedy The

New Normal won't air on the local NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City.

The Latter Day Saints Church owns KSL and has balked at

airing programming it deems risqué in the past, such as The Playboy Club. The New

Normal, about a gay couple adopting a baby, will instead air on either KUCW

or KTVX in Salt Lake, according to The

Salt Lake City Tribune.

The Tribune

reports:

"From time to time we may struggle with content that

crosses the line in one area or another," said Jeff Simpson, CEO of KSL's

parent company, Bonneville International. "The dialogue might be

excessively rude and crude. The scenes may be too explicit or the characterizations

might seem offensive."

The New Normal is

set to debut on NBC Sept. 11 at 8:30 p.m. It will run on the weekends on either

KUCW or KTVX, reports the Tribune.

NBC said in a statement:

"The New Normal," is a contemporary look at how families are defined today, portrayed through a comedic prism. We are confident that the show will find another home in the Salt Lake City market."

Series star Ellen Barkin blasted the station on Twitter:

"Shame on u @kslcom not airing @NBCTheNewNormal So L&O SVU (rape &

child murder) is ok? But loving gay couple having a baby is

inappropriate?"

Last year, the short-lived Playboy Club ran in pattern on MyNetworkTV affiliate KMYU instead

of KSL.

"One man's trash is another station's cotton

tail," quipped Steve Carlston, then-KUTV-KMYU vice president and general

manager.