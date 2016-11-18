Kroner to Retire at AMC Nets as Juvelis, Maiella Move Up

AMC Networks said that Ellen Kroner, the executive VP and longtime chief communications officer, will retire at the end of the year and that Georgia Juvelis and Jim Maiella will succeed her as senior VPs and coheads of corporate communications as of 2017. The pair will report to Josh Sapan, the CEO of AMC Networks.

“Ellen has run communications at AMC Networks during a dynamic period of growth and success that completely transformed the company and its relationships with viewers, investors, employees, creative and business partners and other key constituencies,” Sapan said in a release. “Her steady leadership, instincts and expertise in communications and ability to work with and manage people on her team and across the company have served us incredibly well during her long and productive tenure. She has been a trusted advisor to so many here and I know I speak for the entire company when I say that – while we congratulate her on this new chapter – we are profoundly sorry to see her leave AMC Networks.”

Kroner joined the AMC network in 1998 after a varied career in film and TV and has headed communications at AMC Networks for the last 11 years, the company noted. In that time, the company acquired several domestic and international networks, spun off from the former Cablevision Systems and remade AMC from a classic movie channel into the home of such iconic series as The Walking Dead, Mad Men and Breaking Bad.

