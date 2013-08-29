Kroner To Chair WICT Touchstone Luncheon

Ellen Kroner, executive VP, communications, for AMC Networks, has been named honorary chair of Women In Cable Telecommunications' Touchstone Luncheon.

The Luncheon will be held Oct. 7 during WICT's Diversity Week Leadership Conference in New York.

The Luncheon honors 2013 Woman of the Year and A+E chairman Abbe Raven, and Women to Watch Bernadine Han, VP of news and local programming for Time Warner Cable, and Marjorie Kaplan, group president of Discovery's Animal Planet and Science Channel & Velocity.

The Woman to Watch award goes to an executive "with leadership potential who exhibits job excellence as well as strong dedication to the industry."