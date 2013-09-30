Kroenke Sports Names Former CSN Houston Exec COO

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment said it has named former Comcast SportsNet Houston President and General Manager Matt Hutchings to the newly created position of executive VP and COO, while promoting Senior VP and General Counsel Stephen Stieneker to executive VP.

Hutchings returns to KSE after spending two years at regional sports network Comcast SportsNet Houston, where he directed the build out of the network from its inception. CSN Houston serves a five-state region and is the home network of three of Houston’s professional sports teams: the Astros (MLB), Rockets (NBA) and Dynamo (MLS). On Sept. 27, CSN Houston filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Just prior to launching CSN Houston, Hutchings spent eight years with KSE in several senior executive roles, including president and CEO of Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a network he helped launch in 2004. In his new role, management of KSE TV operations, including Altitude, Outdoor Channel and KSE’s interest in WFN: World Fishing Network, KSE venue operations, Soccer and Lacrosse operations and merchandise operations will report to Hutchings. Hutchings begins his new role effective immediately.

“Leaving my hometown and an incredible network I believe in was a difficult decision, but the opportunity to rejoin Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and to work with Stan and Josh Kroenke and Jim Martin was one I couldn’t turn down,” Hutchings said in a statement. “KSE is such an important part of the Rocky Mountain area, and I’m excited to help build on its solid foundation and highly regarded reputation.”

