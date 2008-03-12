Krod Mandoon, Snoop Dogg Highlight Comedy Central Development Slate
By Alex Weprin
Comedy Central unveiled its 2008-09 talent and development slate.
The first new show to get a series pickup is Krod Mandoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire, a medieval period comedy. Mandoon will debut on the network during the first quarter of 2009.
Comedy also gave pilot presentations to a number of shows:
• An untitled Snoop Dogg animated series that will feature Snoop as a 15-year-old growing up in Long Beach, Calif., in the 1980s;
• A sketch-comedy show from comedian Andy Richter;
• America’s Biggest Idiot, which will feature three contestants competing to see who can take the most punishment;
• David Alan Grier’s Chocolate News, which will feature the comedian’s take on urban pop-culture topics.
• Gay Robot, an animated series by Reno911’s Nick Swardson that follows the post-college life of a gay robot and his roommates. Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions is producing the pilot;
• The Scariest Show on Television, which shows what would happen if you took comedy writers and put them in charge of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, creating comedy/horror stories;
• Search and Destroy, a real-life scavenger hunt through New York. Radio shock jocks Opie and Anthony will host; and
• Speed Freaks, about two small-town losers who have to run out of town after blowing up the local meth lab and catching the ire of the redneck mafia.
Also in development by the network:
• An untitled project by MadTV’s Bobby Lee, which will focus on his multicultural view of the world;
• Gypsy Cab, an animated series about the life of a gypsy cab driver. For each episode, a well-known comedian will voice one of his passengers.
• Michael and Michael Have Issues, from Michael Ian Black and Michael Showalter, which features segments addressing issues the stars have with one another and the world at large; and
• Reality Bites, a spoof on all “reality” shows, featuring comedians trying to become “realer” than the others and become the biggest “reality” star.
And Comedy ordered three standup-comedy specials:
• Carlos Mencia: Performance Enhanced, a one-hour special premiering in May;
• John Oliver: Terrifying Times, from The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’s John Oliver, premiering in April; and
• An untitled Brian Regan special, premiering during the third quarter.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.