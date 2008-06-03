KRIV Going Live at 5

Fox owned-and-operated KRIV Houston is launching 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts weekdays starting Aug. 18.

Mike Barajas and Melinda Spaulding will anchor Fox26 News at 5:00 and Fox26News at 5:30, and Melissa Wilson will report “Healthworks” segments.

“This expansion is a natural next step for our station, allowing us to provide Houston viewers a full day of local news, weather and traffic,” vice president and general manager D’Artagnan Bebel said. “With the addition of Fox26 News at 5:00 and Fox26News at 5:30, KRIV will now produce the most hours of weekday news in the market.”

KRIV currently airs The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle from 5 p.m.-6 p.m.