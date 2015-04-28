Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming Set to Host Tony Awards

Tony Award winners Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming will host the 2015 Tony Awards.

The 69th annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Nominations were announced live on CBS This Morning by Mary Louise Parker and Bruce Willis.

“Kristin and Alan are two of the brightest stars on any stage,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment. “Not only are they amazing TV stars, but their Broadway credentials and ability to perform live and command the stage for audiences is unparalleled. We could not be more excited to have them hosting this year’s Tony Awards.”

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will serve as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director.