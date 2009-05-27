Kristen Chenoweth To Star In Lifetime Christmas Movie

Twelve Men of Christmas, starring Tony Award-winner and Emmy nominee Kristin Chenoweth, will anchor Lifetime's annual "Fa La La La Lifetime" programming this December. The romantic comedy is based on the novel Decent Exposure by Phillipa Ashley.

In the movie, Chenoweth plays a high-powered P.R. woman who loses her job and her fiancé in the same night and takes a job in Montana raising finds for a local search-and-rescue team.

"Kristin Chenoweth is a force of nature with a unique charm, wit and warmth," said Lifetime Network's Senior V.P of Original Movies Tanya Lopez.

Chenoweth earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in Pushing Daisies. In addition to movies and theater, her TV credits include roles on The West Wing, Ugly Betty, and Kristin.

Twelve Men of Christmas is produced by Fox Television Studios. It is written and executive produced by Jon Maas. Lisa Demberg co-executive produces and Arlene Sanford is the director.