'Kris Jenner,' 'The Real' Open Tests With Solid Numbers

Fox's tests of two new syndicated shows - Twentieth's Kris Jenner and Warner Bros.' The Real - had solid starts out of the block on Monday.

Kris, starring the Kardashian matriarch, is the more closely-watched and highly-promoted of the two, while The Real -- starring Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley -- launched in less of a spotlight.

After day one, however, the two shows ran neck and neck in households with The Real edging out Kris in the key female demographics. Kris Jenner is airing in a six-week test on WNYW Fox, KTTV Los Angeles, KDFW Dallas/Ft. Worth, KSAZ Phoenix, KMSP Minneaoplis and WJZY Charlotte. The Real is airing in a four-week test on WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles, WTXF Philadelphia, WTTG Washington, D.C., KRIV Houston, KSAZ Phoenix and WTVT Tampa.

Across each of their six markets, both shows averaged a 1.1 rating/3 share in households. Kris was unchanged from its same time period last July, while The Real was up 38% compared to last year, to a 1/1/3 from a 0.8/3.

Kris also gained 37% over its 0.8/3 average lead-in, while The Real declined 8% from its 1.2/4 average lead-in.

Among women 25-54, The Real was up 80% from its 0.5/4 year-ago time period average to a 0.9/6. Kris averaged a 0.7/4 in the demo, unchanged from last year. Among women 18-49, The Real climbed 60% to a 0.8/6 from last year's 0.5/3. Kris averaged a 0.6/5 in that demo, unchanged in rating from last year's 0.6/4.

In top market New York, the two shows aired back to back and The Real ended up on top. On WNYW at 11 a.m., Kris averaged a 1.1/4, while The Real averaged a 1.3/4 at noon. Kris' lead-in in New York was Wendy Williams, which turned in a 1.4/5 at 10 a.m.

In Los Angeles, Kris came in second in the time period at a 1.3/4, but won among women 25-54 and women 18-49, beating Disney/ABC's Katie, NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey and CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil in those demographics.

Kris' best market was KDFW Dallas at 3 p.m., where the show turned in a 1.5/4, took second in its time period and was even with its year-ago time period average. Kris also improved upon its Judge Alex lead-in by 200%.

The Real's best performance was a 1.6/5 on WTXF Philadelphia at 11 a.m. That was up 60% from last year, when Warner Bros.' test run of Bethenny, launching in national syndication this fall, turned in a 1.0/3 in the time slot.